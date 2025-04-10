SSC GD Constable 2025: Result to be released soon on ssc.gov.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to announce the SSC General Duty (GD) Constable Result 2025 on its official website — ssc.gov.in.

While the exact date and time of the result declaration are yet to be confirmed, candidates who appeared for the examination can expect the results to be released soon, said a report by Hindustan Times.

The computer-based test was conducted from February 4 to February 25, 2025, for recruitment to the posts of Constable (GD) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau. A total of 39,481 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

The examination featured 80 objective-type questions, with each question carrying 2 marks. Candidates were given 60 minutes to complete the test.

The provisional answer key was published on March 4, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until March 9, 2025.

Once the result is declared, candidates can follow these steps to access their scores:

Visit the official website — ssc.gov.in Click on the “Results” tab Select the “Constable GD Result 2025” link Download the result PDF and check for your roll number Save the file for future reference

What next?

Candidates who qualify in the written exam will move on to the next stages: Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), followed by a medical examination and document verification.

The SSC will not prepare a reserve list for this recruitment cycle. Any unfilled vacancies will be carried forward to the following year’s recruitment.

For the latest updates and detailed information, candidates are advised to visit the official SSC website regularly.