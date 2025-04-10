Pudukkottai: Headmaster tracks down missing students, brings them to exam hall

In a touching incident on Tuesday, April 8, the headmaster of a government-aided middle school located behind the Alangudi bus stand in Pudukkottai ensured two students didn't miss their annual exams.

Arjath (Class VIII) and his younger brother Mohammed Yunus (Class VI), residents of Kalifullah Nagar AD Colony, failed to appear for their exams.

Headmaster Susairaj, concerned by their absence, visited their home with another student. On seeing him, the boys fled and hid in a nearby cashew grove, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Undeterred, the headmaster tracked them down, handed them over to their mother, and brought them back to school in full uniform to write their exams. His dedication was appreciated by parents and villagers alike.

In more news...

Sumit Rashinakar, a student of Vidyaniketan College of Chougala Educational Institution has secured 6th place in the Karnataka state and first place for the college. He secured 594 marks out of 600 marks and secured 6th place in the state in the science category.

A cash prize of one lakh rupees has been given to him on behalf of Chougala Educational Institution, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

A total of 684 students appeared for the PUC second-year examination. All 684 students have passed. The college has secured 100 percent result.