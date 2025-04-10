NIMHANS to host specialised workshop for parents to tackle excessive gaming and screentime

Is your teenager spending hours locked in their room, immersed in online games?

With online gaming becoming a growing concern for many families, the NIMHANS Centre for Well-Being is stepping in with a specialised parenting workshop tomorrow, April 11, to help tackle the issue.

The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) is organising a specialised workshop for parents struggling with their child’s excessive gaming habits. Scheduled this Friday, the event will take place at the NIMHANS Centre for Well-Being in BTM Layout, Bangalore, from 9.30 am to 1.00 pm.

Titled Parenting Strategies for Children with Excessive Gaming, the workshop is designed to support parents of adolescents aged 15 years and above who show signs of problematic gaming.

The programme aims to equip participants with behavioral and cognitive tools to manage screen time, set boundaries, and promote healthier communication within the family.

The initiative brings together mental health professionals to lead sessions on topics such as understanding internet gaming disorder, strategies to manage excessive gaming, building healthy parent-child interactions, and coping with parental distress.

The registration fee is Rs. 300, and seats are limited. Registrations are being accepted through a Google Forms link: https://forms.gle/pWwrQD77DETUD5eP6.

For further information, interested participants can contact the NIMHANS Centre for Well-Being at 94808 29670.