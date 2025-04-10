Key changes in NEET MDS 2025: Lower cut-off, new tie-break criteria

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) introduces section-wise time limits in National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2025 exam format.

This move is part of a broader push by NBEMS to ensure fairness and transparency in all MCQ-based exams such as NEET Postgraduate (PG), NEET-MDS, NEET - Super Speciality (SS), Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), Diplomate of National Board Post-Diploma Centralized Entrance Test (DNB-PDCET), Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT), Diploma in Pharmacy Exit Examination (DPEE), Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST), and Fellowship Entrance Test (FET).

A demo version has been made available to help candidates get acquainted with the revised format.

There will be two sections to the NEET MDS 2025 exam: Part A and Part B. There will be 100 questions in Part A that must be answered in 75 minutes, and 140 questions in Part B that must be answered in 105 minutes.

With the new rules, once the time for a section runs out, candidates cannot go back to review or change their answers, stated a report by CNBC TV18.

The qualifying percentile for NEET MDS 2025 has been lowered by 21.692 percentile points for all categories, including General, SC, ST, OBC, and UR-PwD (Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Classes, Unreserved-Persons with Disabilities), by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In addition to their signature and fingerprints, applicants must now provide a current passport-sized photo taken after January 1, 2025, as well as any required certificates, such as social category documents and Class X reports.

Additionally, the optional questions in Section B of NEET UG, which were introduced temporarily and used until 2024, have now been scrapped.

The revised tie-break policy eliminates the use of application numbers and age to rank candidates. Instead, a specific set of criteria will be applied, and if a tie still exists, a randomised selection will be conducted by an independent expert panel.