India’s quantum future: AICTE urges institutions to mark World Quantum Day with workshops, talks

In the lead-up to World Quantum Day on April 14, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has encouraged institutions across India to organise events that highlight the transformative potential of quantum science.

The day is observed globally each year to promote a deeper understanding of quantum technologies and their growing influence across education, innovation, and industry.

Institutions have been urged to host workshops, panel discussions, lectures, and other knowledge-sharing sessions that foster curiosity and advance public awareness of quantum science.

These activities, as noted by Shiksha, aim to involve faculty, students, and researchers alike — enabling them to contribute to building a quantum-literate society.

AICTE has also instructed all participating institutions to upload their event details using a specified form by April 21. According to Shiksha, the council believes such events will spark inspiration among students and help sustain national momentum in emerging quantum technologies.

The move aligns with India's broader push towards quantum innovation under the National Quantum Mission, led by the Department of Science & Technology (DST). This ambitious initiative seeks to position the country as a leader in quantum research and development, with a particular focus on building robust applications in communication, computation, and sensing.

To support this goal, AICTE — in collaboration with DST — has rolled out a dedicated undergraduate curriculum designed to prepare students for the quantum workforce of tomorrow. The programme serves as a foundational step toward creating a scalable, future-oriented ecosystem in the country.