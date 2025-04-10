Here’s when KEAM 2025 exams for engineering and pharmacy will be held

The entrance schedule for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) 2025 has been released by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala. Candidates can now check the full calendar for the engineering and pharmacy exams on the official portal — cee.kerala.gov.in.

As reported by IndiaTV, the engineering stream exams will be conducted over three days — April 23, 25 and 28. These will be held in a single session each day from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. Pharmacy candidates will write their papers on April 24 and 29. The pharmacy paper, as clarified in the official notification, will be conducted in a single shift — from 3.30 pm to 5.00 pm.

The admit cards are expected to be released on April 10. However, IndiaTV notes that no official confirmation has yet been provided by CEE. Once released, the admit cards will include essential details such as reporting time, assigned centre, shift, and personal details. These call letters must be downloaded from the website, as no physical copies will be sent via post. All candidates are advised to arrive at their respective centres at least two hours before the scheduled start.

Admit cards will include the candidate’s name, application and roll numbers, date of birth, course details, and shift timings. Candidates must verify this information carefully.

Additionally, one original ID proof is mandatory. Accepted documents include Aadhaar (or e-Aadhaar), driving licence, passport, voter ID, PAN card, Class XII admit card, ration card with photo, or Aadhaar enrolment with a photograph.