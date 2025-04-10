DRDO opens applications for 150 apprenticeship positions at GTRE | Apply by May 8

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced the commencement of its Apprentice Recruitment 2025 drive for Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), aiming to fill a total of 150 positions across engineering, non-engineering, diploma, and Industrial Training Institute (ITI) streams.

Eligible candidates can now submit their applications online through the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal at nats.education.gov.in for graduate and diploma apprenticeships, while ITI applicants must apply via apprenticeshipindia.org.

The deadline for online applications is May 8, 2025, and the first list of shortlisted candidates is expected to be published on May 23, 2025, according to a report by News18.

The recruitment includes 75 posts for graduate apprentices in engineering, 30 for non-engineering graduates, 20 for diploma holders, and 25 for ITI trainees.

Applicants must be between 18 and 27 years of age, with age relaxations applicable for candidates from reserved categories and those with disabilities, as per Government of India norms. The specific educational qualifications required for each category are detailed in the official notification available on the NATS website.

The selection process will be purely based on academic merit, with no written examination or interviews involved.

The final selection will depend on satisfactory document verification, and the apprenticeship will be for a duration of 12 months from the date of contract execution.

Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend according to their qualification — Rs 9,000 for graduate apprentices (both engineering and non-engineering), Rs 8,000 for diploma apprentices, and Rs 7,000 for ITI apprentices.

Applicants are advised to apply early and ensure that all required documents are submitted accurately to avoid disqualification.