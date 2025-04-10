“Basically, they are lying to our faces”: AUD students on hunger strike over suspensions

“Basically, they are lying to our faces,” says Anan, one of the three students suspended from Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD), as the student-led protest on campus escalates into a hunger strike.

It has now been 36 days since Anan, Harsh, and Nadia, students from Dalit and Muslim communities, were arbitrarily suspended for speaking out against a ragging incident that reportedly led a fellow student to attempt suicide.

Since then, students have been protesting daily, demanding justice. But instead of dialogue, they say the university has responded with silence, repression, and delay.

"We went to court. In the first hearing, the university asked for more time. In the second, the same excuse. The next hearing is scheduled for April 15. They keep buying time, but we don’t understand why. Our demands are legit," Anan told EdexLive, he further added, "This strike was to support the victim. I don’t understand this kind of response. Basically, they are lying to our faces."

The hunger strike began last night, with Shefali, Secretary of SFI AUD, and Sharanya, Treasurer of the AUD Students’ Union, refusing both food and water until their demands are met.

"It has been 35 days since the suspension took place. Now, we’re on an indefinite hunger strike. But even after 24 hours, no response, no statement, nothing has been released," Shefali said.

"The administration is just delaying the court proceedings. They say there will be a review meeting, but we were not even properly informed about other things. That meeting only happened because we were already protesting."

Students have laid out clear demands:

Immediate revocation of suspensions against Anan, Harsh, and Nadia.

Withdrawal of the notice banning protests and student gatherings near administrative buildings.

Reopening of campus gates and restoration of normal access hours.

Resignation of the Proctor, citing bias and negligence towards student welfare.

Anan added that although a review meeting was held yesterday, seemingly in response to mounting pressure, there has been no communication since.

"They took our statements, giving us hope things would be resolved. But there’s no clarity. With only 15 days left in the semester, I can’t proceed with payments or submissions. We’re stuck, and the administration is just delaying everything," the student shared.

Students further allege that the Proctor has instructed campus security to block essential supplies like medicine and sanitary pads — a move that raises serious concerns about the health and safety of protesters, especially women.

With the court hearing still days away and no word from the administration, students remain camped out on the campus roads. For them, the fight is no longer just about reversing the suspensions, it's about upholding basic rights and confronting a growing culture of silence and repression on campus.