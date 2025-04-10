AUD: Hunger strike enters Day 2 as students demand revocation of suspensions, protest ban

Over a month after three students were suspended for protesting an alleged ragging-related suicide attempt, Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) is now witnessing an indefinite hunger strike on campus, with student leaders demanding justice, accountability, and the restoration of rights to protest.

Sharanya, Treasurer of the AUD Students’ Union, and Shefali, Secretary of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) AUD unit, began the hunger strike on Wednesday night, April 9.

The three students were barred from campus on March 5 for allegedly raising their voices against an incident of ragging that reportedly led a first-year BA student to attempt suicide.

Since then, AUD has seen over a month of sustained protests, ranging from sit-ins and solidarity gatherings to legal interventions.

Students say the university’s response has been one of repression rather than resolution. Campus gates have been sealed, barricades put up, and a blanket ban imposed on protests near the administrative block.

Protesters also claim that security personnel, acting under the administration’s orders, are blocking the entry of essential items such as medicines and sanitary pads, raising serious concerns about the wellbeing of women students and those on hunger strike.

The SFI unit has taken the matter to the Delhi High Court. While the judge reportedly expressed sympathy toward the suspended students, the case has seen delays, with the university seeking more time to respond in both recent hearings. Meanwhile, uncertainty over the students’ academic future grows.

Protesters are calling for four key actions from the university:

Immediate revocation of the suspensions of Anan, Harsh, and Nadia Withdrawal of the protest ban Reopening of all campus gates and normal functioning Resignation of the Proctor, whom students accuse of bias and failure in protecting student welfare

The administration has yet to formally respond to the ongoing hunger strike. Students say they are prepared to continue their protest until all demands are met.