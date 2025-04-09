Tiruvarur: Four students injured as school ceiling plaster collapses

Four students were injured when the cement plaster of the ceiling of a Government school classroom collapsed and fell down on them in Tiruvarur district on Tuesday, April 8.

According to sources, during the lunch hour on Tuesday, April 8, a portion of the cement plaster of the ceiling of a classroom of the Panchayat Union Middle School in Sekal village panchayat collapsed and fell down, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Four students sitting in the classroom were injured as the falling debris fell on them.

The injured students Desigan, C Pugazh from Class V, V Kaniskar, V Kaviyarasan of Class IV were taken to Government Hospital, Tiruthuraipoondi and were given treatment.

Of them, V Desigan who suffered an injury on the head was taken to Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, the parents and residents of Deevambalpattinam hamlet where the school located blocked the East Coast Road at Pamani. The protesters demanded action against the contractor who built the class rooms.

They alleged the class rooms were newly built and opened only within a year, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

As the traffic was affected the police removed the protesters.