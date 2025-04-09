TATA Steel announces another round of layoffs at THIS key plant: 1,600 jobs may be axed – What led to this decision?

In a statement today, Wednesday, April 9, the Tata Group company confirmed the layoffs, stating that 800 employees will be laid off from the Dutch subsidiary, as Tata Steel Nederland will need a new and more efficient organisational structure.

According to sources, Tata Steel is preparing to announce a significant structural reorganization that could result in the layoff of a number of employees. After cutting around 800 jobs in 2023, Tata Group’s company may be gearing up for another round of layoffs.

Reuters, citing the Dutch news agency ANP, reported that the steel giant — Tata Group plans to eliminate over 1,600 jobs in the Netherlands, resulting in a workforce reduction of almost 20%. On the coast west of Amsterdam, near IJmuiden, Tata Steel runs a sizable steel factory.

According to news agency Reuters, Tata Steel's Dutch division reported a loss of 556 million euros ($613.05 million) for the fiscal year 2024. This is because the business was impacted by rising energy costs and competition from low-cost Chinese imports. Most notably, cheaper Chinese steel has been posing a serious threat to the European steel market lately.

Earlier, the company had announced 800 layoffs at its Dutch subsidiary — provoking a new wave of layoffs. It had said, "The steel market has been in dire straits for some time. In order to remain structurally competitive and profitable now and in the future, Tata Steel Netherlands is taking significant measures, including a reduction of 800 jobs in IJmuiden”.

In a statement released today, April 8, the Tata Group company confirmed the layoffs and stated that Tata Steel Nederland will need a new, more efficient organisational structure , driven by increased responsibility, standardisation, automation, and an avoidance of redundancy.

Tata Steel said the reorganisation is likely to result in the loss of around 1,600 management and support roles, along with changes in TSN’s local management board. Tata Steel MD & CEO TV Narendran said the company is in constructive talks with the Dutch government and other stakeholders regarding joint investments in the Green Steel initiative, calling the transformation a “building block” for the future.