Tap, scan, go: New Aadhaar app ditches physical cards for digital verification

The Government of India has launched a revolutionary new Aadhaar app that eliminates the need for physical cards and photocopies through advanced facial recognition authentication and digital verification.

Unveiled by Union Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw during the third edition of Aadhar Samvaad, this innovation promises to transform how Indians use their Aadhaar identification.

According to The Times of India, the app is currently in beta testing and empowers users with unprecedented control over their personal information. "Now with just a tap, users can share only the necessary data, giving them complete control over their personal information," Minister Vaishnaw explained on X.

The verification process mirrors the simplicity of UPI payments — users can authenticate their identity by scanning QR codes at various verification points, including hotels, shops, and airports. The facial recognition feature provides an additional security layer, ensuring only legitimate users can authorise information transfers.

As Vaishnaw noted, "No need to hand over Aadhaar photocopy at hotel receptions, shops or during travel."

The new app offers 100% digital and secure identity verification, protection against data misuse or leaks, prevention of document forgery, and an enhanced user interface with stronger privacy safeguards.

Initially available to select participants of the Aadhaar Samvaad event, UIDAI plans a wider release following user feedback. The technology seamlessly integrates with India's digital public infrastructure while maintaining robust privacy protections.

The Aadhaar facial authentication system has already gained significant traction, with UIDAI officials reporting over 15 crore monthly transactions across various sectors.