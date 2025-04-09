Although numerous MBBS doctors are enrolled in the courses and many have finished their postgraduate studies in 13 specialties at Rajasthan medical colleges, there are no approved positions across district or sub-district hospitals or medical colleges.

Doctors with postgraduate degrees in these 13 areas and those who are graduating are assigned as medical officers in settings where their specialised skills are underutilized, stated a report by The Times of India.

Medical students enrolled in specialised courses in nuclear medicine, family medicine, pharmacology, biochemistry, radiation oncology, transfusion medicine, preventive and social medicine, emergency medicine, physical medicine and rehabilitation, palliative medicine, anatomy, physiology, pharmacology, and hospital administration are concerned about their limited opportunities.

On Tuesday, April 8, a number of these medical professionals met with Health Minister Gajendra Khimsar and urged him to establish positions in these fields.

The National Board of Education (NBE) has been regularly introducing postgraduate courses in several new medical specialties. Leading medical schools like the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Postgraduate Institute (PGI), as well as states like Kerala and Haryana, have opened up jobs for Chinese new specialties in district hospitals, sub-district hospitals, and medical colleges.

According to Dr Bharat Pareek, head of the United Doctors Front (UDF) in Rajasthan, this has made it possible for individuals to take advantage of the services of specialists.

According to a senior health department official who spoke to TOI, district hospitals, satellite hospitals, and other similar facilities do not require these specialties. He added, "They are required in medical colleges for teaching purposes and not in hospitals in districts."

Despite their specialised training, many doctors are working as medical officers in rural government hospitals, sidelining their expertise.