NTA to release CUET PG 2025 Answer Key soon; visit exams.nta.ac.in for updates

The provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025 will be made available shortly by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Once live, candidates can head to exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/ to download the answer key.

The exams for the 2025-26 academic year were conducted from March 13 to April 1, 2025. CUET is held for admissions into PG programmes across Central and participating universities.

How to download CUET PG 2025 Answer Key:

1) Visit the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG

2) Click on the CUET PG 2025 Answer Key link on the homepage

3) The answer key will appear on your screen

4) Review and download it for reference

If you find any discrepancies, you can submit objections by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question for each objection raised.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for more updates and information.