Health Minister Nadda launches patient referral portal for AIIMS

JP Nadda, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, today, Wednesday, April 9, inaugurated a patient referral system, allowing for safe and easy access to healthcare across the country's network of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The Inter-AIIMS Referral portal is expected to transform patient referral and healthcare administration systems throughout India.

The project will initially link AIIMS New Delhi to AIIMS Bilaspur, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, stated a report by Telangana Today.

The ministry said, “This pilot phase will serve as a critical testing ground to refine operational protocols and address practical challenges, laying the foundation for an integrated, nationwide system.”

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, advanced technologies, including automated workflows and facial recognition systems, will ensure smooth, safe, and transparent referral procedures.

“By harnessing the power of technology, we can transform the medical sector and enhance the lives of millions,” stated Nadda. He emphasised the need for all AIIMS to unite as a community in order to exchange best practices and learn from one another.

Further, the health minister added, “The highest standards of quality in processes and outcomes should be ensured through appropriate accreditation/certification and Information Technology should be effectively used for improved governance and patient convenience.”

By streamlining processes, the portal is set to lower wait times, limit errors, and offer a smoother patient experience. Nadda stressed the need for flexibility at each AIIMS while maintaining uniformity in principles.

The minister launched the webpage during the AIIMS's eighth Central Institute Body meeting, where a number of agenda issues pertaining to the establishment of AIIMS as an Institute of Excellence in clinical care, research, and teaching-learning were thoroughly discussed.

“Out of 22 AIIMS approved, 18 AIIMS are operational, and these institutes are providing state-of-the-art, affordable tertiary care health services to the people in underserved and remote areas of the country,” Nadda added.