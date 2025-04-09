GUJCET 2025 results on standby — Your gateway to Gujarat's top colleges awaits!

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has yet to announce the much-anticipated GUJCET Result 2025. When the results are released, candidates who took the Gujarat Common Entrance Test will be able to check their scores on the official GSEB website at gseb.org or alternatively at gujcet.gseb.org.

According to the Hindustan Times, the GUJCET examination was conducted on March 23, 2025, with three separate papers: Paper I (Physics and Chemistry), Paper II (Biology), and Paper III (Mathematics).

On April 2, 2025, authorities released the provisional answer key covering Mathematics (050), Physics (054), Chemistry (052), and Biology (056) in Gujarati, Hindi, and English. Students had until April 5, 2025, to submit objections to the answer key for a processing fee of Rs 500 per question, with refunds promised for valid objections.

How to check your GUJCET results when released:

Visit the official GSEB website at gseb.org Look for and click on the "GUJCET Result 2025" link on the homepage Enter your required login credentials on the new page Click submit to view your result Download the result page Keep a hard copy for future reference

For additional information, candidates should monitor the official GSEB website regularly.