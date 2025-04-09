From GTA 6 to Assassin’s Creed Shadows, here’s why you’ll need at least Rs 53k to run AAA games on your PC in 2025

GTA 6 is almost here. And no, it’s not enough that you’ve survived the wait since 2013’s GTA 5. Rockstar’s about to drop what might be the most ambitious open-world game ever, and your PC might just explode trying to keep up.
But GTA 6 isn’t alone. This year’s gaming lineup is basically a coordinated attack on your GPU. With Kingdom Come: Deliverance II and Assassin’s Creed Shadows already out, and Doom: The Dark Ages also on the way, gamers across India are asking the same painful question:
“How much will it actually cost to play these games?”
We’ve done the math. We looked at real prices (as of April 2025). And let’s just say… you might want to sit down for this.
These four titles are some of 2025’s big AAA beasts, and they’re not playing nice:
GTA 6 (expected late 2025) – Big map, bigger guns, and some of the biggest system requirements we’ve ever seen.
Doom: The Dark Ages – Medieval demon-slaying with ray tracing and heavy metal vibes.
Kingdom Come II – A historically grounded RPG that wants to run your PC into the ground.
Assassin’s Creed Shadows – Set in feudal Japan, but your system might feel like it's facing the Mongol invasion.
We collected the minimum and recommended specs for each of these titles, found the most demanding ones, and then built two PC configurations: one that just about scrapes by at minimum settings, and one that lets you play at high or ultra settings without watching your framerate die a slow death.
This build is for the gamer who just wants to run the game. No fancy framerates, no 4K, no ultra settings. Just vibes.
CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5700X – 8-core, 16-thread, does the job – Rs 14.5k approx.
GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6600 (8GB) – Barely enough, but it counts – Rs 19.3k approx.
RAM: 16GB DDR4 (2x8GB) – The bare minimum most AAA titles need – Rs 2.7k approx.
SSD: 256GB SATA – Enough for Windows and one or two major games – Rs 1.3k approx.
Motherboard: Gigabyte A520M – Basic but compatible – Rs 3.9k approx.
PSU: 450W, 80+ rated – Won’t catch… Well, it shouldn’t catch fire – Rs 2k approx.
Case: Budget mid-tower with a fan or two – Rs 2.3k approx.
1080p monitor (60–75Hz)
Basic gaming keyboard + mouse
Entry-level gaming headset or speakers
Yes, that’s the minimum. And this is new parts only, no second-hand deals or refurbished components. This build will run GTA 6 and most AAA games at low settings, 1080p, and probably 30–60 FPS. It’s the digital equivalent of playing with your shoes tied together. But hey, you’re still in the game.
This is the “I want to enjoy the game” setup. The one where you crank up the settings, bask in dynamic lighting, and your PC doesn’t scream like it’s being tortured.
CPU: Intel Core i7-13700K – 16-core monster – Rs 31.5k approx.
GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4070 (12GB) – The real MVP here – Rs 56.8k approx.
RAM: 32GB DDR5 – Because 2025 games are memory-hungry – Rs 9.7k approx.
SSD: 1TB NVMe (PCIe 4.0) – Fast and roomy – Rs 5.5k approx.
Motherboard: Z790 ATX board – For stability and future upgrades – Rs 21k approx.
PSU: 750W Gold-rated – Handles the juice – Rs 8.8k approx.
Case: Mid-tower with good airflow and RGB just because – Rs 3.5k approx.
Cooler: Air cooler for the CPU – Rs 3k approx.
1080p or 1440p 144Hz monitor
Better keyboard and mouse combo
7.1 surround gaming headset
If you want your games to sing instead of just run, this is what you need. With this setup, you get smooth gameplay at high settings, solid FPS, and enough headroom to play whatever drops next year too. It’s worth noting that this build doesn’t even use liquid cooling.
If you’re hoping to jump into GTA 6 on a PC that doesn’t lag when someone breathes onscreen, you’re looking at spending at least Rs 53,000. And if you want it to look as good as it does in the trailers? Rs 1.5 lakh, easy.
Gaming in 2025 is no joke. But now you know exactly what you’re getting into. Whether you're saving up for that RX 6600 or selling a kidney for an RTX 4070, at least you're making an informed choice.
These builds are meant to provide a ballpark estimate of the cost involved in running major 2025 AAA games. Please consult a professional or certified builder before assembling a custom PC; mixing incompatible parts can lead to performance issues, hardware failure, or literal sparks. We’re here to inform, not to RMA your rig.