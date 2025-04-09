From GTA 6 to Assassin’s Creed Shadows, here’s why you’ll need at least Rs 53k to run AAA games on your PC in 2025

GTA 6 is almost here. And no, it’s not enough that you’ve survived the wait since 2013’s GTA 5. Rockstar’s about to drop what might be the most ambitious open-world game ever, and your PC might just explode trying to keep up.

But GTA 6 isn’t alone. This year’s gaming lineup is basically a coordinated attack on your GPU. With Kingdom Come: Deliverance II and Assassin’s Creed Shadows already out, and Doom: The Dark Ages also on the way, gamers across India are asking the same painful question:

“How much will it actually cost to play these games?”

We’ve done the math. We looked at real prices (as of April 2025). And let’s just say… you might want to sit down for this.