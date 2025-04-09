Educational destiny revealed: 3.39 lakh children learn RTE admission status in Rajasthan

The Directorate of Elementary Education, Rajasthan, has announced the results of the Right to Education (RTE) Admission Lottery Result 2025 today, April 9. Parents and candidates who applied for admission in PP 3 Plus and Class 1 can now check their results on the official website rajpsp.nic.in, according to NDTV Education.

This year saw an overwhelming response, with over 3.39 lakh applications submitted for RTE admission across nearly 31,500 private schools throughout the state.

Following the announcement, parents must complete online reporting between April 9-15, 2025, with the school verification process continuing until April 21.

Essential documents required during verification include annual income certificate, domicile certificate (at least one year old), and the student's Aadhaar card or birth certificate.

Eligible candidates may also need to submit a caste certificate, BPL (Below Poverty Line) card, or disability certificate as applicable.

Application corrections can be made between April 9-24, 2025, with rechecking of revised applications until April 28. The first round of seat allotment will take place from May 9 to July 15, with August 31, 2025, set as the final admission date.

Age requirements specify that PP 3 Plus applicants should be between 3-4 years old, while Class 1 applicants must be between 6-7 years of age.

Steps to check the result: