D-day on the way: Assam Class 10 results to drop tomorrow

The wait is almost over for Assam's Class X students as the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will announce the much-anticipated High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) results tomorrow, April 10. According to The Indian Express, students can access their marksheets through the official websites sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in using their roll numbers.

The SEBA Class X examinations were conducted between February 15 and March 3, 2025, with practical tests held earlier on January 21 and 22. While the exact timing of the results announcement hasn't been confirmed yet, students should keep checking the official websites throughout the day.

The online marksheets released tomorrow will serve as provisional documents until students collect their original marksheets from their respective schools. These digital scorecards will include essential details such as student name, roll number, date of birth, and subject-wise marks.

Last year's HSLC results were declared on April 20, 2024, with an impressive overall pass percentage of 75.7%, showing improvement from 72.69% in 2023.

Of the 4,19,078 students who appeared for the exams in 2024, 3,17,317 passed, with 1,05,873 securing first division. Boys performed slightly better with a 77.3% pass rate compared to girls at 74.4%.

Anurag Doloi from Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School in Jorhat topped the state with 593 marks (98.93%).