BCECE 2025 registration opens tomorrow; your complete roadmap to success

Bihar's premier entrance exam kicks off April 9, here's everything you need to secure your future
This crucial opportunity allows candidates to pursue undergraduate (UG) programmes in engineering, agriculture, pharmacy, and medical streams at top Bihar institutions.
Published on

According to The Times of India, the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) 2025 is just around the corner, with registration opening tomorrow, April 9, 2025. This crucial opportunity allows candidates to pursue undergraduate (UG) programmes in engineering, agriculture, pharmacy, and medical streams at top Bihar institutions. The exam is scheduled for June 7-8, 2025, in multiple shifts.

Key dates to mark on your calendar

  • Registration opens: April 9, 2025

  • Application deadline: May 6, 2025

  • Payment deadline: May 7, 2025 (by 11.59 pm)

  • Form editing window: May 8-9, 2025

  • Admit card release: May 24, 2025

  • Exam dates: June 7, 2025 (four shifts) and June 8, 2025 (one shift)

Courses available through BCECE 2025

Engineering & technology

  • Engineering seats available after JEE Main counseling rounds

  • BTech programmes, including specialised courses at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Women's Institute of Technology

  • BTech in Dairy Technology at Sanjay Gandhi Dairy Technology Institute

Agricultural sciences

  • Bachelor of Agriculture, Horticulture, and Forestry at Bihar Agricultural University

  • Bachelor of Fisheries Science (exclusively for PCB group candidates)

Medical & pharmacy

  • Bachelor of Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Medical Laboratory Technology

  • Bachelor of Operation Theater Technology, Optometry, and BSc Nursing

  • Pharmacy degree courses at government-recognized institutions

Application fee structure

  • General/EWS/BC/EBC (Economically Weaker Sections/Backward Classes/Economically Backward Classes): Rs 1,000 (single subject group) or Rs 1,100 (all four subjects)

  • SC/ST/Divyang (Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes): Rs 500 (single subject group) or Rs 550 (all four subjects)

Payment options include debit/credit cards, net banking, and UPI. Remember that incomplete applications or missing payments will result in rejection.

Don't miss this golden opportunity to secure admission to prestigious programmes across Bihar. Stay connected to the BCECE Board's official website for the latest updates, and complete your application well before the deadline.

