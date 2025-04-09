BARC OCES 2025 results declared – Download your scorecard here

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), today, April 9, 2025, declared the BARC OCES Result 2025 for the Scientific Officer Computer-Based Test (CBT). Applicants can access their results by visiting the official website at barcocesexam.in.

The recruitment drive is aimed to fill 234 vacant posts for Scientific Officer through the DAE Graduate Fellowship Scheme (DGFS) and the Orientation Course for Engineering Graduates and Science Postgraduates (OCES), stated a report by The Times of India.

Candidates who cleared the CBT (Computer-Based Text) — which was conducted to test the applicants’ technical competence and suitability, will be called for an interview round, which will be held shortly.

The shortlisted candidates are advised to begin their preparation for the interview.

Candidates are also advised to regularly visit the official website to avoid missing out on any important information.

How to Check BARC OCES Result 2025:

1) Go to the official website: barcocesexam.in

2) On the homepage, click on the "BARC OCES Result 2025" link.

3) Enter your Enrollment Number and Password to log in.

4) Your result will be displayed on the screen.

5) Download and save it for future reference.