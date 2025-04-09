Australia and New Zealand: Cost of living, fee, work opportunities and more

Both Australia and New Zealand offer high-quality education, but affordability varies based on tuition fees, living costs, and financial support options.
Both destinations provide excellent education and career opportunities, but the right choice depends on financial flexibility, career goals, and lifestyle preferences.
Tuition Fees: Australian universities generally have higher tuition fees, ranging from AUD 20,000–50,000 per year for the Under-graduation , depending on the course and institution. In contrast, New Zealand's tuition fees are slightly lower, Tuition fees for undergraduate programs vary significantly, with Engineering ($8,372–$10,648) and Nursing ($8,011–$10,649) being among the most expensive fields. Health programs show the widest range ($7,290–$11,254),
indicating varying costs based on specialization and institution.
Accommodation: Living expenses differ by city. In Australia, rent for a one-bedroom apartment ranges from AUD 2,000–3,200 in major cities like Sydney and Melbourne. In New Zealand, accommodation is comparatively affordable, with Auckland and Wellington averaging NZD 880–1,200 per month.
Daily Expenses: Transport, food, and utilities are generally lower in New Zealand. Public transport in Adelaide costs around AUD 116 per month, while in Brisbane, it is around AUD 220. In Auckland, the cost is approximately NZD 215 per month.
Scholarships: Both countries offer scholarships for Indian students. New Zealand provides NZ$10,000–15,000 scholarships, while Australian universities offer awards up to AUD 50,000.
Part-time work: Both countries allow students to work up to 20 hours per week during term and full-time during breaks. However, Australia generally offers higher wages, making it easier for students to manage living expenses.
Post-study work opportunities: Australia’s Temporary Graduate Visa (subclass 485) allows students to stay for 2–6 years post-graduation. New Zealand also offers post-study work visas, but the duration depends on the qualification and job opportunities in demand.
Budget & scholarships: Students with financial constraints may find New Zealand more affordable in terms of living expenses.
Job prospects: Australia has a larger job market and higher wages, making it easier to support oneself and gain work experience.
Immigration pathways: Australia provides stronger migration prospects for international graduates through skilled migration programmes.
Lifestyle & environment: Australia offers big-city opportunities, while New Zealand provides a more relaxed, nature-focused lifestyle.