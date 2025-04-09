Apply Now: Uttarakhand SSSC opens applications for Group C posts

Applications are now open for various Group-C positions under the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC). The application process that began on April 5 will run until April 29.

Applicants can apply via the UKSSSC's official website.

As per the commission, the correction window for the applicants to fix any mistakes in their submissions will run from May 5 to May 7, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

- Candidates applying for the post of assistant accountant must hold a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) or a Bachelor of Commerce degree, while a Master's Degree in Accountancy is also acceptable.

- A Bachelor of Commerce degree is required for other positions, such as the Officer Assistant III (accounts).

- At least a Class XII education from an accredited board is required for cashier, data entry operator, and record keeper positions.

- Applicants must be proficient in Hindi typing and be able to type at least 4000 key depressions per hour for all positions except office assistant, which requires 6000 key depressions per hour.

- According to government rules, candidates must be between 18 and 42 as of July 1, 2025, with age relaxations for reserved categories.

Selection process

The selection process consists of several steps, including a two-hour objective written test for 100 marks, followed by a typing test, document verification, and a medical assessment.

Applicants from the General and Other Backward Class (OBC) categories must score at least 45% to be eligible for the written exam, while Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) applicants must obtain at least 35%.

Monthly compensation

- Monthly salaries for Group C vacancies vary from Rs 21,700 to Rs 94,300, depending on the post.

- General and OBC applicants must pay Rs 300, while SC, ST, and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates are required to pay Rs 150 as the application fee. Candidates are advised to visit the UKSSSC website for the official notification and application process.