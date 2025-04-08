“We do not feel safe”: RGNIYD students demand suspension of Assistant Registrar facing rape, blackmail charges

At the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD), Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, students are demanding the immediate suspension of Assistant Registrar Avinav Thakur. The students’ demands stem from allegations of administrative apathy, harassment, surveillance, and security concerns.

Compounding these issues are the serious criminal charges against Thakur, who is currently facing a First Information Report (FIR) and is out on anticipatory bail in a rape and blackmail case.

Due to this, students say their safety is at risk and their faith in the administration is rapidly eroding.

Allegations of intoxication, rape and more

On December 31, 2024, an FIR was filed against RGNIYD Assistant Registrar Avinav Thakur by a 42-year-old Associate Professor residing in Zirakpur, Punjab, who accused Thakur of blackmailing and raping her multiple times between 2022 and 2024.

The victim had participated in a workshop organised by Punjab Technical University (PTU) and RGNIYD between October 27 and 31, 2022, where Thakur was serving as the Training Associate.

As per the FIR, on November 2, 2022, Thakur allegedly called her to sign documents related to the workshop and lured her to a friend’s room in Khuda Lahora. He allegedly offered her a cold drink laced with intoxicants, after which she fell unconscious.

The victim claims she woke up naked, and Thakur admitted to raping her and taking nude photos and videos, threatening to release them if she spoke out.

The accused allegedly blackmailed and sexually assaulted her repeatedly from November 2022 to May 2024. The victim also stated that she approached Thakur’s mother and sister in June 2024, but they ignored her.

Following the FIR, the case came up before the Fast Track Special Court for Rape & Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Cases, Chandigarh, which on January 21, 2025, granted anticipatory bail to Thakur. However, the court also noted the "seriousness of the allegations" and referred to a "pattern of misconduct and abuse of power" — language that students at RGNIYD have echoed in their formal complaints.

It is also alleged that Thakur’s wife had filed an FIR earlier under Sections 406, 498-A, and 506 of the IPC for domestic abuse and cruelty in August 2022.

Allegations of privacy violations and hostel intrusion

Along with serious criminal offences, the assistant registrar’s (AR) past behaviour has also come under scrutiny. Students claim that there have been multiple instances involving Thakur where he has exploited CCTV footage and blackmailed students.

“Last year, our seniors were protesting for extended library timings. During that time, the assistant registrar, along with another staff member, misused CCTV footage on campus,” a Student Council member told EdexLive.

“After 6 pm, the campus becomes more like a public space where students and couples sit around in different corners. These two individuals accessed and collected private footage from these areas and used it to intimidate students. They threatened to send the videos to their parents and even to the ministry, claiming that such behaviour was against Tamil culture,” the student claimed.

There were also two instances last year when Thakur, accompanied by a warden, allegedly entered the girls’ hostel without prior notice.

According to hostel rules, male entry is prohibited except for emergency maintenance work. Students said the AR’s unannounced entry created a sense of fear and insecurity.

“Our concern is that the same person who has access to the CCTV system also entered the girls' hostel. Female students do not feel safe under this administration,” the student said.

“We do not feel safe on campus”

The student council of RGNIYD has raised concerns regarding the safety of students on campus in two separate emails, on March 21 and March 26, 2025, addressed to the acting registrar and top officials.

In both communications, students expressed their fear, discomfort, and emotional distress at having to share a campus with someone facing such serious criminal charges.

“The ongoing allegations of rape and sexual abuse against Assistant Registrar Mr. Avinav Thakur have created a hostile and intimidating environment for us. His presence on campus makes us feel uncomfortable and unsafe,” read the March 26 letter.

The students have argued that the continued employment of Mr. Thakur in a leadership position at a government-run youth institution represents a failure of institutional ethics.

Leadership vacuum at RGNIYD

The students have also highlighted the absence of a permanent director on campus, leading to administrative delays and inefficiencies.

Members of the Student Council alleged that while they have tried to raise several issues affecting academic progress and campus life, the administration has shown no urgency in resolving their concerns.

They also added that certain departments at the institute are facing issues due to faculty shortages and the lack of proper facilities on campus.

On March 30, 2025, the Student Council issued a press release putting forward three major demands to address their concerns:

Suspend Avinav Thakur until the conclusion of court proceedings

Appoint a permanent Director and Registrar to ensure effective administration

Allocate funds to improve academic, recreational, and infrastructural facilities

On April 3, over 100 students launched a sit-in protest reiterating these demands, with the main focus being the suspension of the assistant registrar.

The protestors highlighted that almost 60 per cent of the students are women who do not feel safe on campus due to his presence.