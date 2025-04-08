US Congress introduces new bill to cancel OPT — How it will affect Indians

A new bill in the United States of America (USA) has sparked concern among international students, particularly those pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) courses.

The bill, introduced in the US Congress seeks to eliminate Optional Practical Training (OPT). This work authorisation programme allows them to stay in the country for up to three years after graduation.

According to The Economic Times, the decision threatens the career aspirations of thousands of Indian students studying in the United States who rely on OPT to develop professional experience and convert to longer-term job visas.

Open Doors, in its 2024 report, stated that India became the leading country of origin for international students in the United States during the 2023-2024 academic year, with 3,31,602 students, a 23% increase over the previous year.

Approximately 97,556 of these students participated in Optional Practical Training (OPT), representing a 41 per cent increase.

While previous attempts to revoke OPT have failed, this bill comes amid a larger wave of anti-immigrant legislative actions by the present government.

Donald Trump's campaign promises include mass deportations and stronger visa regulations, which has caused concern among current F-1 and M-1 visa holders.

Many F-1 visa holders are now frantically looking for positions that will allow them to convert their status to an H-1B visa, which is normally supported by major American and Indian software firms, according to the study.

Numerous Indian students have postponed their summer travel plans for fear of not being permitted to re-enter the country.

Prestigious colleges such as Cornell, Columbia, and Yale have unofficially recommended international students to avoid returning home over the vacation.