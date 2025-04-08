US Bill proposed to end OPT programme has Indian students worrying. How will it affect them?

A recently proposed bill in the US Congress, aimed at terminating the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme, has sent shockwaves through the international student community, particularly among the over 3,00,000 Indian students currently enrolled in US institutions, reported Business Standard, on Tuesday, April 8.

The OPT programme currently allows international graduates, especially those in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields, to work in the US for up to three years of postgraduation (PG), offering a critical bridge to gain practical experience and offset educational costs.

Overview

The legislation, introduced amid a wave of anti-immigrant sentiment under the Trump administration, seeks to eliminate OPT entirely.

To prioritise American workers, the bill reflects the "Buy American, Hire American" agenda championed by Trump during his first term and now is being put to practice in his second. If passed, it would remove a system that enables F-1 visa holders to stay and work in the US after completing their studies. The duration is 12 months for all graduates, with an additional 24-month extension for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) students.



Why are Indian students worried?



Rising anti-immigrant sentiments

The bill emerges against a backdrop of intensifying anti-immigrant measures, including mass deportations and tightened visa scrutiny, hallmarks of Trump’s previous term. With Trump fulfilling campaign promises to curb immigration, Indian students, many on F-1 and M-1 visas, view this as a direct threat to their postgraduation prospects.

Past attempts to end OPT have been unsuccessful, but the current political climate might just put an end to the programme.

Impact on career plans

For Indian students, OPT is more than a work permit; it’s a lifeline to repay hefty student loans (often exceeding $60,000 annually), and build resumes in a competitive global market.

Without it, graduates would have to immediately depart, unless they secure an H-1B visa, which is a challenging prospect given its lottery-based allocation and annual cap.

The urgency has sparked a rush to secure H-1B-eligible jobs, though success is far from guaranteed.

What will happen if the bill passes?

If enacted, the bill would compel Indian STEM students to leave the US upon graduation unless they go through the H-1B lottery.

Non-STEM graduates already face a one-year limit, but extending this restriction to STEM fields would eliminate a key advantage for a group that dominates US graduate programmes in science and technology.

Students lacking an alternative visa would lose the chance to transition into the US workforce, forcing many to seek opportunities in countries like Canada or Europe, where post-study work policies are more accommodating.

Trump's past immigration plans

Trump’s first term saw heightened visa rejection rates, especially for students from developing nations, alongside increased scrutiny and travel bans targeting specific countries.

International student enrollment dipped by up to 7% annually between 2016 and 2018, with some institutions reporting declines as high as 25%.

The "America First" rhetoric fuelled uncertainty, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) often cited national security to justify stricter rules.

A second term promises further intensification of these trends.

Why can eliminating the OPT program be problematic?

Eliminating OPT would cut off the path to H-1B visas, leaving students without a clear route to remain in the US legally. This abrupt cut-off could strand graduates mid-career, particularly those unable to secure employer sponsorship in time.

Economic and other impacts

International students, including Indians, contribute billions to the US economy, approximately $43.8 billion in 2023-2024 alone, supporting over 3,78,000 jobs.

Their role in STEM innovation is crucial, with many driving advancements in tech and research. Curtailing OPT might weaken this pathway, potentially ceding talent to other countries and undermining US technological leadership.

Challenges

Beyond OPT, students face looming uncertainties with F-1 visa renewals. Increased administrative hurdles and background checks could complicate re-entry for those travelling abroad, further destabilising their plans.



The threat of OPT’s demise is already prompting a U-turn for students wishing to study there. Experts note a 20% rise in Indian applications to non-US destinations like Canada for 2025 and 2026, as families seek "future-proof" options with reliable postgraduation work opportunities.