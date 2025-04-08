“Travel, visit those who don’t have same opportunities as you”: Bill Gates’ advice to young Indians

Bill Gates, Co-founder of Microsoft and philanthropist, recently spoke with Raj Shamani on his podcast Figuring Out about India's business boom and why the country is becoming a worldwide talent hub.

Gates recommended young brains in India to travel more and see locations where the underprivileged reside. “You can travel and see people who don't have the same opportunities. They're smart, but their school's not good, or they have health problems,” he said, as reported by Hindustan Times.

He also commended India's innovations, which combine outstanding skill with cost-effective solutions. He cited "Aadhaar" as an example of a digital public infrastructure effort in which India is at the forefront.

During the conversation, Bill Gates shared his thoughts on inheritance and passing money to children. He stated that his children have had a wonderful childhood and educational possibilities but will receive "less than one percent of the wealth."

Bill Gates and his ex-wife, Melinda, have three children: Jennifer, Rory, and Phoebe Gates.

He also stressed the importance of his children working hard for themselves rather than relying on his money.

“I want to give them a chance to have their own earnings and success and not be overshadowed by the incredible luck and good fortune I had,” he told Shamani.

Gates also stated that those who have gained riches through technology are less dynastic and more altruistic.

He discussed his love of philanthropy and why it is crucial to teach children about it at a young age.

He stated that parents should inform their children that they will be given amazing possibilities, but that the resources will be returned to those in greatest need through the foundation.