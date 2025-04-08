Tiruvannamalai: Class X students heading for public exam panic as railway gate remains closed for 40+ minutes

In a major inconvenience to students appearing for the Class X government public examinations, the level crossing at railway gate on Avalurpettai Road under the Tiruvannamalai Corporation limits remained closed for over 40 minutes on Monday morning, April 7.

Vehicles were stranded on both sides of the road as the gate was shut to allow the passage of a passenger train from Katpadi to Villupuram, which was halted near the Avalurpettai railway crossing. The unexpected delay created panic among students heading to examination centres, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

In a desperate attempt to reach their centres on time, several students got down from school buses and crossed the closed railway gate on foot, risking their safety. Likewise, college students and daily commuters travelling by train also alighted and walked along the tracks.

Passersby said that the gatekeeper on duty displayed indifference when approached by anxious students and parents. He allegedly directed them to "ask the train driver or railway station officials" regarding the delay, leaving many shocked and distressed, according to the report by The New Indian Express.