Telugu CEOs in Canada urged to support students amid job, visa woes

Vishwa Hindi Parishad National President and Padma Bhushan awardee Acharya Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad has urged Telugu CEOs in Canada to support Telugu students struggling with scholarships, part-time jobs, and employment opportunities due to shifting international relations.

Speaking at a meeting held on Monday, April 7, at Banjara Indian Restaurant in Toronto, Yarlagadda expressed concern over the drop in work permits and job placements for Telugu students following changes in US-Canada and Canada-India ties. He said many parents are anxious about their children’s uncertain future and called for collaboration with local Telugu organisations to help eligible students, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Company representatives acknowledged that while 80% of Telugu students earlier secured jobs and permits post-graduation, the figure has now fallen to 20%. Many are now uncertain whether to stay in Canada or return to India.

Yarlagadda, a former Rajya Sabha member and India’s ex-cultural envoy to Canada, leveraged his past ties with community leaders to facilitate discussions. He also honoured Namaste Canada editor Sharan Ghai and Telugu font pioneer Srikrishna Desikacharyulu on behalf of the Parishad.

Earlier, Yarlagadda met Telugu entrepreneurs Surya and Vishal Bezawada, owners of Liberty Tax, and appealed for support to students in Windsor and other cities. Rajesh Veerelsa and Banukumar Pothakamuri coordinated the meetings, according to the report by The New Indian Express.