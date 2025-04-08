Puducherry: Many students flunk Class IX and Class XI exams, concerns over CBSE curriculum arise

A high number of government school students failed in Class IX and Class XI exams, sparking concern over the new the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum in government schools of Puducherry.

While the exact results are not known, sources have said that the number of failures in each class is double that of the state board. Several students have failed in more than two subjects as well. Re-examinations for Class IX and XI students in government schools began on Monday, April 7. While the school education department arranged special classes for students who failed after class hours, many students have not turned up, said sources.

"More than half the students in Classes IX and XI have reportedly failed. The government must first release the actual data, investigate the reasons for this failure, and take corrective steps," said Leader of Opposition R Siva.

"Conducting hurried re-examinations and inflating results without addressing root causes will only worsen the situation in next year’s board exams," he said.

The lack of trained teachers, unfilled vacancies, and inadequate training have led to poor academic outcomes for students, he said.

He urged Puducherry government to act transparently, delay the re-examinations to allow students to prepare adequately, and reconsider the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in its current form. He also demanded immediate teacher recruitment and continuous professional development for educators.