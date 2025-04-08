Prime Minister Internship Scheme: Last date to apply is approaching soon! APPLY!

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) was introduced in the Budget 2024-25. Over five years, it intends to provide one crore internships to young individuals aged 21-24 from low-income households, partnering with top-tier companies to do so. Applications for the internships are now open for individuals to apply.



Launched as a pilot in October 2024, the scheme saw an impressive response, with over six lakh applications in its first round. Due to this overwhelming interest, the government has begun Round 2 of the pilot phase, reopening applications to encourage broader participation, as reported Zee Business, on Monday, April 7.



Originally, the application deadline for the PMIS was set for March 31, 2025.



However, the government has extended the registration cut-off for Round 2 to April 15, 2025. The PMIS official website notes that the shortlisting and selection processes for some opportunities began on April 1, 2025.



Eligibility criteria

To qualify for the PMIS, candidates must meet the following conditions:



- Age: Candidates must be between 21 and 24 years old.

- Employment: Applicants should not hold a full-time job.

- Education: A minimum of Class X qualification is required. However, graduates from prestigious institutions like the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) or the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), or those with professional qualifications such as Chartered Accountant (CA) or Certified Management Accountant (CMA) are ineligible.

- Income: The family’s annual income must not exceed Rs 8 lakh, and candidates with a family member employed in government service are excluded.

- Additional criteria: Individuals trained at an Industrial Training Institute (ITI), or Kaushal Kendra (skill center) are eligible to apply.



Benefits of the scheme

The PMIS offers several advantages to participants:



- Gain hands-on skills through real-world business environments.

- Receive a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 to support basic expenses.

- Enjoy a one-time financial assistance of Rs 6,000.

- Benefit from insurance coverage under government programmes, including Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana.

- Potentially access additional accidental insurance coverage provided by participating companies.



Application process

To apply for the PMIS, follow these steps:



1. Visit the official website at pminternship.mca.gov.in.

2. Navigate to the homepage and scroll to the ‘register’ option.

3. Click the link to open a new page, complete the registration form with the required documents, and submit.



No registration or application fee is required. Based on the submitted details, an automated resume will be generated, enabling applicants to select up to five opportunities of their choice.



Applicants are urged to monitor the website at pminternship.mca.gov.in regularly and stay updated via their phone, dashboard, and email for further details.