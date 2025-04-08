NIFTJEE 2025 results out: How to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the results of the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Exam (NIFTEE 2025).

Along with the results, the agency has also published the final answer key and merit list on its official portal.

Aspirants who appeared for the design entrance test can now access their scorecards and check their qualifying status for further admission rounds.

Here’s how to download the NIFTEE 2025 Scorecard:

Visit the official website – nift.ac.in Navigate to the ‘NIFTEE 2025 Results’ section Enter your application number and date of birth Submit details and view your result Download and print the scorecard for counselling

The NTA has made available the final answer key in PDF format, allowing candidates to verify their responses.

Alongside this, the category-wise cut-off marks have been officially disclosed. The scorecards will contain the candidates’ detailed performance, including sectional scores and overall percentile rankings, providing comprehensive feedback on exam performance.

Successful candidates will now proceed to the subsequent stages of the admission process. For Bachelor of Design (BDes) and Master of Design (MDes) aspirants, this includes appearing for the mandatory Situation Test (ST).

Meanwhile, applicants for the Master of Business Administration (MBA) program in Fashion Management will need to participate in Group Discussions and Personal Interviews (GD-PI) as part of their selection process.

The last date for submitting any objections regarding the results will be announced shortly. The first round of counselling is expected to commence in the coming weeks, with exact dates to be confirmed by the NTA.