NEET-MDS 2025: What should you know about mandatory time-bound sections? Check here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued an official notification detailing the introduction of mandatory time-bound sections in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET-MDS) 2025 question paper, reported NDTV, on Tuesday, April 8.



Here's what you should note:

- The exam paper will be split into two parts: Part A, consisting of 100 questions with 75 minutes allotted,



- Part B, featuring 140 questions, will have an allocated time of 105 minutes.



- Candidates must complete each part within the designated time before proceeding to the next.



- No option to revisit or modify responses once the time for a section expires.



- The next part will automatically begin upon completing the previous section’s allotted time.



Enhanced security

This change aligns with NBEMS’s earlier decision to implement time-bound sections across all its multiple-choice question (MCQ)-based exams, including National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG), National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Super Speciality Courses (NEET-SS), Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), Diplomate of National Board - Post Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB-PDCET), Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT), Diploma in Pharmacy Exit Examination (DPEE), Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST), and Fellowship Entrance Test (FET).



Exam details and schedule

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Master in Dental Surgery (NEET-MDS) 2025 is scheduled for April 19, 2025, and will be conducted nationwide in a Computerised Based Testing (CBT) format.



As a single-window exam for MDS admissions across India, the results are expected to be declared by May 19, 2025.



Starting April 9, 2025, candidates can access a demo test on the NBEMS website under the NEET-MDS 2025 application link.



Eligibility criteria

To apply for NEET-MDS 2025, candidates must hold a recognised Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree from a university or institute in India, be registered with the State Dental Council, and have completed a compulsory one-year rotatory internship at an approved or recognised dental college. Provisional or permanent registration is also required.