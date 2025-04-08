MP nursing colleges scam: Students in limbo as results, registrations and certificates remain stuck

While the nursing college scam in Madhya Pradesh continues to be heard in the high court, thousands of nursing students across the state are bearing the brunt. For over a year now, their results, fresh mark sheets, registration certificates, and migration documents have been pending, putting their academic and professional futures in serious jeopardy.

Many students allege that despite completing their exams, results have not been declared, and final registrations or diplomas have not been issued.

This inaction persists despite clear directives from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which had instructed that genuine students must not be penalised and their documents be processed without delay. However, the Madhya Pradesh Nursing Council (MPNRC) and other concerned institutions have allegedly failed to comply.

While some students are still waiting for their mark sheets and diplomas, others are unable to register with state nursing councils due to their colleges lacking valid Indian Nursing Council (INC) approvals.

This has been especially distressing for students from other states who came to Madhya Pradesh for nursing courses.

A student from Bihar, who completed his degree in 2024, told EdexLive, “When we were admitted in 2020, we were misled into believing our college had INC approval. That wasn’t true. Many of us from Bihar are now unable to register in our state councils because our colleges can’t provide migration certificates, and we’re being asked to show proof of INC approval from our year of admission. We are suffering for no fault of our own.”

The MP High Court is currently hearing a PIL related to fake nursing colleges that allegedly received recognition despite lacking infrastructure, faculty, or proper INC approvals.

Hundreds of such colleges across the state have come under scrutiny. The court had ordered a CBI investigation, and a court-appointed committee is now reviewing the findings.

But while institutions are being investigated, students remain in a prolonged state of uncertainty.

Due to the delays, many students say they have missed job opportunities and admissions into postgraduate courses, especially in government colleges that require a degree from an INC-approved institution.

“Most government colleges offering PG nursing courses ask for a bachelor's degree from a recognised, INC-approved institute. We can’t afford private colleges because of their high fees,” shared another nursing graduate from Madhya Pradesh.

Students are now calling on the government and nursing council to provide transitional relief to those who have cleared their exams and proven their eligibility.