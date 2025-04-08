Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2025: Check out highlights and past trends here

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEAB) has declared the Karnataka 2nd PUC results for 2025.



The 2025 overall pass percentage is 73.45%



Let’s dive into the statistical highlights of the Karnataka 2nd PUC results over the years.



Results overview

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEAB) declared the 2025 2nd PUC results today, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, with an overall pass percentage of 73.45%.



The exams were conducted from March 1 to March 20, 2025.



The timing of result announcements has varied over the years, influenced by factors like exam schedules and external disruptions such as the COVID-19 pandemic:

- 2024: April 10

- 2023: April 21

- 2022: June 18 (delayed due to COVID-19)

- 2021: September 20 (significantly delayed due to COVID-19)

- 2020: July 14 (delayed due to COVID-19)



Gender-wise performance

In the year 2024, the pass percentages were:



- Total registered: 1,49,824 students

- Total appeared: 1,48,942 students

- Total passed: 52,505 students

- Overall pass percentage: 35.25%

- Boys: 84,632 appeared, with a pass percentage of 31.31%

- Girls: 64,310 appeared, with a pass percentage of 35.25%



Stream-wise performance

The 2024 stream-wise statistics show:

- Arts: 1,87,891 appeared, 1,28,448 passed, pass percentage 68.36%

- Commerce: 2,15,357 appeared, 1,74,315 passed, pass percentage 80.94%

- Science: 2,77,831 appeared, 2,49,927 passed, pass percentage 89.96%

- Overall: 6,81,079 appeared, 5,52,690 passed, pass percentage 81.15%



Science students led with an 89.96% pass rate, followed by Commerce at 80.94% and Arts at 68.36%.



Medium-wise performance

In 2024, medium-wise results highlighted a clear advantage for English medium students:

- Kannada medium: 2,50,467 appeared, 1,76,351 passed, pass percentage 70.41%

- English medium: 4,30,612 appeared, 3,76,339 passed, pass percentage 87.40%



English medium students outperformed Kannada medium students by over 17 percent.



Top performers of 2024

All the 2024 toppers were from English medium:

- Science: SM Koushik

- Commerce: Ananya KA

- Arts: Tabassum Shaik



The 2025 pass percentage of 73.45% is lower than 81.15% in 2024, but higher than 74.67% in 2023.



For more information, students can check karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in, and keep themselves updated.