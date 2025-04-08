Gov't withdraws all cases against UoH students, rejects demand for survey of 400-acre Kancha Gachibowli land

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka directed the police to withdraw all cases registered against University of Hyderabad (UoH, popularly known as Hyderabad Central University, HCU) students who participated in the agitation against the auction of 400 acres of land in the Kancha Gachibowli area.

The Group of Ministers (GoM) held a meeting with the UoH Teachers Association and civil society groups on Monday, April 7, to discuss various issues. During the discussions, the withdrawal of cases was taken up.

The deputy chief minister, along with ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, stated that the government was sympathetic to the students, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Following this, Vikramarka instructed police officials to withdraw the cases against the students. Two students are currently in judicial remand, and cases against them will also be withdrawn.

Vikramarka advised Law department officials to ensure that no legal complications arise from the withdrawal and to guide the police accordingly. Intelligence DG Shivadhar Reddy and Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanthy were also present at the meeting.

Later, Vikramarka wrote to the UoH Vice-Chancellor, stating that the government proposes to withdraw the general police presence from the vicinity of the main university campus.

During the talks, the GoM maintained that police presence to safeguard the 400 acres of land was required, in accordance with the recent Supreme Court order. Owing to the court’s directive to maintain status quo and prevent any activity on the land, the government stated it was unable to allow a land survey, as sought by the protesters.

"At the outset, let me reaffirm the state government’s commitment to the autonomy of academic institutions and to ensuring that our universities remain safe, inclusive and conducive spaces for learning and research. It is to inform that, based on the written request from the University Registrar on 2 April 2025, adequate police deployment was provided on campus to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of students and faculty. Today, in response to representations from your faculty, I wish to inform you that the government proposes to withdraw general police presence from the vicinity of the main university campus, effective immediately. The only exception will be the 400-acre Kancha Gachibowli land, in line with the Supreme Court order, which restricts activity on the land to the protection of trees," the deputy chief minister wrote.

"This decision is contingent on an assurance from the University administration that appropriate measures will be taken to maintain the security of students, faculty, and public property on campus, and that academic activities will continue smoothly and peacefully. It is requested that this assurance be placed on record immediately. Please be assured that the government remains open to continued engagement with all stakeholders, and we look forward to working together to support the University in its pursuit of academic excellence and social responsibility," he added, according to a report by The New Indian Express.