Game of Thrones author George RR Martin cried seeing direwolf pups brought to life after 10,000 years

A US-based start-up, Colossal Biosciences, has captivated online audiences with its claims of reviving an extinct species after more than 10,000 years of absence, reported Hindustan Times, on Tuesday, April 8.
The company is actively working to revive other prehistoric creatures, including the Woolly Mammoth and the Dodo, to enhance the ecosystem.
Cloning of the dire wolf puppies
The start-up has successfully cloned three dire wolf puppies, named Remus, Romulus, and Khaleesi, using advanced genetic editing techniques. These clones were developed from a fully assembled dire wolf genome, pieced together from ancient DNA extracted from fossils ranging in age from 11,500 to 72,000 years.
Dire wolves feature in Martin's Game of Thrones
These dire wolves gained widespread recognition through the popular fantasy series Game of Thrones, inspired by George RR Martin’s novels.
The buzz intensified with viral social media images showing the puppies perched on the iconic Iron Throne, graciously provided by filmmaker Peter Jackson.
Emotional response from George RR Martin
In a CBR interview, Colossal Co-founder Ben Lamm revealed that the dire wolves deeply moved Martin
Martin, rumoured by some social media posts to be an investor in Colossal Biosciences, and now a cultural advisor, visited the wolves before their public unveiling at Lamm’s invitation.
Lamm shared, “I did fly George out to meet the wolves, and he cried! He completely cried. He said this was like one of the greatest things he’s ever seen.”
Evolution of the direwolves
Lamm described the initial behaviour of the dire wolves, noting, “I’d say initially they were more playful and kind of more puppy-like up until recently. Now they’re acting more like wolves.”
Currently weighing around 80 pounds, and expected to reach 130-150 pounds, they are increasingly displaying wild traits, closely observed by a dedicated 10-person team in a secure, undisclosed 2,000-acre preserve, as per Lamm.
He added, “They’re getting to the point that I wouldn’t try to pet them or anything anymore..."