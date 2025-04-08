Game of Thrones author George RR Martin cried seeing direwolf pups brought to life after 10,000 years

Emotional response from George RR Martin

In a CBR interview, Colossal Co-founder Ben Lamm revealed that the dire wolves deeply moved Martin

Martin, rumoured by some social media posts to be an investor in Colossal Biosciences, and now a cultural advisor, visited the wolves before their public unveiling at Lamm’s invitation.

Lamm shared, “I did fly George out to meet the wolves, and he cried! He completely cried. He said this was like one of the greatest things he’s ever seen.”



Evolution of the direwolves

Lamm described the initial behaviour of the dire wolves, noting, “I’d say initially they were more playful and kind of more puppy-like up until recently. Now they’re acting more like wolves.”

Currently weighing around 80 pounds, and expected to reach 130-150 pounds, they are increasingly displaying wild traits, closely observed by a dedicated 10-person team in a secure, undisclosed 2,000-acre preserve, as per Lamm.

He added, “They’re getting to the point that I wouldn’t try to pet them or anything anymore..."