“Developers using AI as a collaborator, not replacement”: GitHub COO

In a recent interview with Moneycontrol, GitHub's Chief Operating Officer Kyle Daigle offered a compelling perspective on why coding skills remain vital despite the rapid advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.

Daigle emphasised that while AI is transforming software development, human programmers bring irreplaceable value through creativity and critical thinking.

He introduced the concept of "vibe coding," describing it as an emerging approach where developers combine technical expertise with creative intuition. "What we're seeing is developers using AI as a collaborator rather than a replacement," he explained.

"The human provides the vision, context and oversight, while AI handles more routine tasks," he said, adding that this synergy allows programmers to focus on higher-level system design and problem-solving.

The GitHub COO made a strong case for maintaining programming fundamentals in education and professional development. "Understanding how code works at a fundamental level helps professionals better guide and validate AI outputs," Daigle noted.

He stressed that technical literacy provides career flexibility across industries and ensures developers maintain creative control over projects. "AI is a powerful tool, but it still requires human direction and oversight," he added.

Looking ahead, Daigle predicted the most successful technologists will blend core programming skills with AI-assisted development fluency, domain expertise, and creative problem-solving abilities.

He suggested modern coding education should emphasise understanding AI limitations, prompt engineering, system architecture principles, and ethical implementation frameworks.

"The future belongs to developers who can work with AI while maintaining their fundamental skills, that combination will drive the most innovation,” Daigle said, adding that GitHub would continue to invest in educational initiatives that bridge traditional programming and AI-augmented development.