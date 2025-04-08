Are you an international student in the US who was caught shoplifting once? That can now get you deported!

Minor offences like traffic violations and unintentional shoplifting have become the new justifications for United States of America (USA) officials to revoke international students' visas. This comes after numerous Indian and other international students were deported for engaging in pro-Palestine activism.

Students whose entry visas have been revoked are receiving orders from the Department of Homeland Security to leave the country immediately, which is unusual given that students are frequently allowed to stay and complete their studies, Hindustan Times reports.

According to a report by The Times of India, hundreds of Indian students in the US have received emails from their designated school officials (DSOs) in recent days advising them that their F-1 student visas were no longer valid and that they must leave the country immediately.

Immigration lawyers reportedly claimed that students were losing visas over anything as minor as a social media remark.

The email informed the students that if their visa had been revoked, their F-1 visa in their passport was also invalid. "If you are in the US, you may need to make plans for immediate departure," according to the statement.

Several students argue that the charges for which they are being prosecuted are months, if not years, old, and settled.

A student currently in Omaha, Nebraska, shared with The Times of India that he had received a speeding ticket two years ago in New York. He mentioned that he paid the fine and completed the required visit to the police station.

Another student from Hyderabad, now in Missouri, admitted to being arrested for drunk driving. He revealed that as part of his penalty, he was prohibited from consuming alcohol for a year. To enforce this, an ignition lock was installed in his car.

Meanwhile, an Indian student in Austin, Texas, recounted an incident in July 2023 when he unintentionally failed to scan items worth $144 at a Walmart in Delta, leading to his arrest for shoplifting. He told the media that after receiving a warning, his case was dismissed within a month due to his clean record and strong academic standing.