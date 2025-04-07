Why is industrialist Harsh Goenka backing 70-90 hour work week?

What is the intent behind the post?

Goenka clarified that the remarks by Murthy and Subrahmanyan were not meant to glorify burnout, but to encourage a shift in India’s national mindset. “This isn’t about glorifying burnout. It’s about shifting the national mindset—from ease to effort, from quick wins to long-term value,” he stated.



Murthy had earlier advocated for a 70-hour work week, while Subrahmanyan went further, suggesting a 90-hour work week and even proposing that employees work on Sundays. Both statements faced significant backlash online.



Goenka also supported Union Minister Piyush Goyal’s comments made on April 3, 2025, at the Startup Mahakumbh event, where Goyal criticised Indian start-ups for lacking innovation. Goyal had remarked, “Fancy ice cream and cookies. I know at least three or four billionaires whose children make one brand or the other, very fancy ice cream and cookies, and run a very successful business. But is that the destiny of India? Is the future of India satisfied with that?”

Goenka, on similar lines, argued that India must aim higher to compete with global leaders like the US and China.

“If India wants to compete with the US or China, we can’t just focus on comfort, convenience, and brands. We need to build with ambition—AI, deep tech, robotics, clean energy—sectors that move the needle,” he added.

He further emphasised that the statements from Murthy, Subrahmanyan, and Goyal were “directional” rather than “literal.” He explained, “When Murthy and Subrahmanyan spoke of 70-90 hour work weeks and Piyush Goyal questioned startups making vegan ice creams and chasing 10-minute deliveries, they weren’t being literal—they were being directional. They were asking: what are we really building?”



Duality in opinions

Interestingly, Goenka had previously criticised Subrahmanyan’s suggestion of a 90-hour work week, particularly the idea of working on Sundays.

In a post on X earlier this year, he stressed the importance of work-life balance, stating, “90 hours a week? Why not rename Sunday to ‘Sun-duty’ and make ‘day off’ a mythical concept? Working hard and smart is what I believe in, but turning life into a perpetual office shift? That’s a recipe for burnout, not success. Work-life balance isn’t optional, it’s essential. Well, that’s my view!”