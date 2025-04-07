The struggles of Indian PhD scholars: Is Rs 35,000 enough?

Many core issues lie in the underinvestment in scientific infrastructure, hindering the growth of a research culture in the country.



A recent LinkedIn post by Rehan Akhtar has brought renewed attention to the struggles faced by researchers in India, igniting a widespread conversation. Akhtar shared the story of a 33-year-old PhD scholar at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, who, despite conducting groundbreaking research in artificial intelligence (AI), earns a meagre stipend of Rs 35,000 per month.



The scholar, who is now married, has excelled in competitive exams like the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE), Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), and the PhD interview process.

Beyond his research, he teaches undergraduate students, has reviewed over 100 research papers, and has published numerous papers of his own. Yet, he struggles to afford rent or support his family, reported Hindustan Times, today, Monday, April 7.

Akhtar’s post posed an important question: "Why does our system reward mediocrity with money, and brilliance with bare survival?" He emphasised in his post that PhD scholars are not merely students but educators, innovators, and architects of the future, yet they are often overlooked.

"Passion shouldn’t demand poverty," Akhtar wrote, concluding with a message of support: "To all the researchers silently grinding: your work matters. You matter. It’s time the system showed it."

Users respond

The post rapidly gained traction, garnering over 5,000 likes and more than 200 comments, with reactions pouring in from both academic and non-academic communities. Many described the situation as “heartbreaking yet true,” while others called it a “wake-up call for policymakers.”

One user noted, "This is the reason why India loses its brightest minds to foreign institutions.”

Another commenter stressed the need for systemic change, stating, “We need a fundamental shift in how we value research and those who carry it forward.”