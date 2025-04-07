Telangana: HCU land dispute hearing deferred to April 24 by high court

The Telangana High Court (HC) has rescheduled the hearing of the Hyderabad Central University (HCU) land dispute case to April 24, 2025, reported The Hans India, today, Monday, April 7.



A division bench of the court highlighted that the matter is concurrently under review by the Supreme Court. The bench has instructed all parties to submit counter-affidavits and reports prior to the next hearing date.



Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy is representing the Telangana state government in this high-profile case. The government will prepare to address concerns over allegedly doctored and morphed videos circulating online, which are linked to the dispute.



These videos have added complexity to the already controversial issue, prompting the state to focus on clarifying the authenticity of such content during the upcoming hearing.



According to reports, the state government is reportedly considering legal action against notable individuals, including politicians Kishan Reddy and KT Rama Rao (KTR), for their social media posts about the HCU land dispute.



Authorities are evaluating whether cases can be filed against those accused of disseminating misleading information and manipulated videos related to the case, aiming to curb the spread of misinformation.



The HCU land dispute has garnered significant attention in recent weeks, sparking widespread political and public discourse.



With various stakeholders actively voicing their opinions, the case has become a focal point of debate in Telangana. As the legal proceedings continue, all eyes are on the next hearing to get clarity on the situation, with hope for a final verdict.