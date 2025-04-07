Supreme Court closes NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case; Centre has agreed to...

Today, April 7, 2025, the Supreme Court concluded the hearing on a case concerning the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) handling of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduate, (NEET-UG) 2024 examination, following the Centre’s assurance to implement reforms recommended by an expert panel, reported PTI.



A bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi reviewed the Centre’s compliance reports and the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta before disposing of the plea. The bench noted that no further orders were necessary.



Centre's stance

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that the Centre had accepted all recommendations from the seven-member expert panel, except for the proposal to conduct NEET exams online. Mehta explained, “Over 26 lakh students take up NEET across India, and the government will have to ascertain the availability of internet and computers… this will take some time.”



Background of the controversy

The Supreme Court on August 2, 2024, declined to cancel the NEET-UG 2024 exam, stating there was insufficient evidence of a systemic leak or malpractice that would undermine the exam’s integrity.



However, the court identified several lapses by the NTA, including a security breach at an examination center in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, where unauthorised individuals accessed question papers. Other issues included the transportation of question papers via e-rickshaws and the distribution of incorrect question paper sets to candidates.



In response to these concerns, the Supreme Court expanded the mandate of a seven-member expert panel, chaired by former ISRO Chief K Radhakrishnan, to thoroughly review the NTA’s operations and propose reforms to ensure transparency and prevent malpractices in the NEET-UG exam. The panel, which also included Randeep Guleria, BJ Rao, Ramamurthy K, Pankaj Bansal, Aditya Mittal, and Govind Jaiswal, was tasked with addressing examination security, data security, technological enhancements, policy engagement, international collaboration, mental health support for students, and training for NTA staff.