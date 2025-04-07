Saudi Arabia bans visas for THESE countries, including India

Saudi Arabia's government has imposed new travel restrictions, prohibiting the granting of some visas to persons from 14 countries, including Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India.

The restriction comes amid efforts to minimise congestion caused by the Hajj pilgrims from all over the world.

According to Mint, the restriction would remain in effect until mid-June, when the Hajj pilgrimage concludes.

Media sources say that Umrah or visitation, business, and family visit visas have all been suspended under the new rules.

These reports were not independently verified by Mint, and the Saudi foreign ministry has issued no formal comment thus far.

The Saudi Arabia visa ban disappoints pilgrims from nations such as India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, from whom thousands of people make the sacred trip.

The Saudi officials stated that the decision was undertaken to prevent anyone from attempting to perform Hajj without proper registration.

Officials have accused nationals of various countries of illegally overstaying their Umrah or visit visas in Saudi Arabia to undertake Hajj in the holy city of Mecca.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has directed authorities to implement harsher visa regulations so that the kingdom can host a safe and successful Hajj pilgrimage.

Individuals from foreign nations will be granted visit or Umrah visas till April 13 as part of the new program. Following that, no new visas will be issued to anyone from the 14 nations on the list.

The decision follows a disaster that occurred during the 2024 Hajj trip, which claimed the lives of over 1,000 people. Many of these pilgrims were not authorised. Overcrowding and excessive heat were the catalysts behind the unfortunate event.