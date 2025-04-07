"Never a dull day in the AI world!": Sundar Pichai congratulates Meta on LLama 4 launch

Overview of the Llama 4 models

Llama 4 is a multimodal Artificial Intelligence (AI) system designed to process and integrate various data types, including text, video, images, and audio, while enabling seamless content conversion across these formats, reported The Economic Times, today, Monday, April 7.



Meta has described Llama 4 Scout and Llama 4 Maverick as its “most advanced models yet,” surpassing the capabilities of previous Llama generations.



These models are now integrated into Meta AI, the company’s AI-powered assistant, which operates across platforms like WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram in 40 countries.



Future developments

Both Llama 4 Scout and Llama 4 Maverick, are open-source and available for immediate use.



Meanwhile, Meta is developing Llama 4 Behemoth, a “teacher model” intended to further enhance the capabilities of the new models. Although Behemoth is still in training, Meta claims it can perform better than leading models like GPT-4.5, Claude Sonnet 3.7, and Gemini 2.0 Pro on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM)-focused benchmarks such as MATH-500 and GPQA Diamond.



Meta also announced LlamaCon, an exclusive event scheduled for April 29, 2025, where the company will provide a deeper exploration of the Llama models’ potential and future possibilities in AI innovation.