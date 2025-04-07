IIM Kozhikode awards 2x number of PhDs, over 1300 degrees in convocation

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) celebrated its 27th Annual Convocation over two days, conferring degrees to 1,318 students across eight programmes.

The Convocation took place over two days for the first time in IIM Kozhikode's history, according to the Institute.

On the first day, 677 students graduated from five standard full-time IIMK programmes: the Post Graduate Programme (PGP), the PGP in Liberal Studies and Management (PGP-LSM), the PGP in Finance (PGP-FIN), the PGP in Business Leadership (PGP-BL), and the Doctoral Programme in Management (PhD), Indian Express reports.

Prof. Soumitra Dutta, Dean of Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, was the Chief Guest, with Radhika Gupta, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, serving as a guest of honour.

On day two, 641 students from IIMK's Executive Education programmes — Executive Post Graduate Programme (EPGP — Interactive Learning Mode), the EPGP Kochi Campus, and the PhD in Management — Practice Track for working professionals — were conferred with degrees by Dr V Narayanan, Chairperson, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who served as the chief guest, according to the press release.

The institute also awarded 38 doctoral degrees during the convocation, which is double the number from the previous year, setting a new institute record.

This includes 29 PhDs from the conventional full-time track and 9 PhDs from the practice track, which is IIMK's unique doctoral program for working professionals.

