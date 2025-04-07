Goa SSC results out; how to download scorecards

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the class X board exam results today, April 7.

Students who appeared in the Goa Board X examinations in 2025 can access their scorecards from the official website, gbshse.in.

According to the results, the overall pass rate is 95.35 per cent.

Here is how you can check your results:

Visit GBSHSE's official website, gbshse.in. Follow the link to the 'Goa Board Class 10 SSC Result 2025'. It will send you to the login page. Enter your roll number, date of birth, and other information. Goa Board Class X SSC Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen. Download and save the Goa Board Class X SSC Results 2025 for future reference.

The scorecard includes information such as the student's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, overall pass marks, grades, and other details.

This year, the GBSHSE conducted the Goa Class X final examinations from March 1 to 21.

Students can also access their results through the following websites: