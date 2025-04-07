CSIR-NET June 2025: How to apply

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will commence the application process for the National Eligibility Test (NET) for the June 2025 session soon.

Aspiring candidates aiming for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and assistant professor positions can now submit their applications online through the official portal.

The exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), serves as a gateway for lectureship and research roles in Indian universities and colleges.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must hold an MSc or equivalent degree with at least 55 per cent marks (50 per cent for Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/Persons with Disabilities - SC/ST/PwD candidates).

There is no upper age limit for Lecturership, but JRF applicants must be below 28 years (relaxation for reserved categories).

How to apply:

Visit the official website https://csirnet.nta.ac.in/ Register and fill out the application form. Upload required documents (photo, signature, and so on) Pay the application fee online. Submit and save the confirmation page.

The exam will be computer-based (CBT) with multiple-choice questions. Admit cards will be released 10-15 days before the exam.