Andhra Pradesh: Three teenagers drown to their death

In a tragic incident, three teenagers died of drowning in the Krishna River at the Kothapet village of Avanigadda Mandal on Sunday afternoon, April 6.

The incident happened when the three youngsters went for a swim on the eve of Sri Rama Navami and drowned in the water, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to police, the three deceased youngsters were identified as M Vardan(16), M Kiran (15) and M Dorababu and all three belong to Modumudi village.

"Youngsters participated in huge numbers in the Sri Rama Navami celebrations in Modumudi village. The three deceased, along with two others visited the village and ventured into the water to take a bath. When Vardan lost his control, the two other friends, Kiran and Dorababu, tried to rescue him but drowned. Bodies of three teenagers were retrieved and sent to area hospital for postmortem," said the police.

A pall of gloom descended on the village following the death of three teenagers, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

