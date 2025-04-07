After viral video of students cleaning toilet at Karnataka gov't, warning issued to all schools

The Karnataka Department of School Education has issued a warning to all government primary and secondary schools, directing them not to involve students in cleaning toilets. The department said any violation will lead to strict disciplinary action, including filing of an FIR against the staff responsible.

The circular, dated March 26, follows a January incident where students of a government school under Begur police limits were made to clean toilets. The issue came to light after videos of the children went viral on social media, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

A police case was registered on March 29 against school headmistress Sakamma and physical education teacher Sumitramma, under the Juvenile Justice Act, after social worker Nagesh filed a complaint.

The department noted that despite a circular issued in 2023, instructing schools not to get children to clean toilets, some schools continued to violate the order.

The order warned that if such incidents recur, the school officials and head teachers will be held directly responsible, FIRs (First Information Report) will be filed, and disciplinary action recommended as per rules.

The circular was sent to all district-level education officers, divisional associate directors, joint directors, and principals of Teacher Education Colleges, instructing them to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines. The department emphasised that there will be zero tolerance for forcing children to do tasks that violate their rights and dignity.